French Open: Dominic Thiem beat Bernard Tomic in first round

Paris, May 30: With his surprise win against Rafael Nadal last week in Rome, youngster Dominic Thiem made a big statement and many are considering him as a dark horse for the French Open title.

The Austrian underlined his burgeoning reputation by dismantling Australia's Bernard Tomic in straight sets in the opening round of the French Open.

The Austrian, seen as an outside contender for the title after reaching last year's semi-finals at Roland Garros, powered past Tomic 6-4, 6-0, 6-2 in just 80 minutes.

"It was very hot out there, so I'm happy that I won in three sets," said 23-year-old Thiem.

"It was a tough opponent and a close first set, I guess. I was also a little bit nervous before the match, I have to say, and because of these circumstances I'm happy with my performance."

Sixth-seeded Thiem is the only player to defeat nine-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal on clay this season and will play Italian qualifier Simone Bolelli in round two.

Tomic succumbed to a fifth first-round exit in eight appearances in Paris and rued a nightmare draw.

"After Rafa (Nadal), he's playing the best tennis this year on clay. And for everybody, I think he's a top three player on clay now. And he's not a player you want in the first round," said Tomic.

"He's been playing well, and really no chance today. He killed me from the start.

"I think game-wise on clay he's at a different level to me for sure."

In other news, stars Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic won their first round games quite convincingly and have advanced to the second round.

OneIndia News