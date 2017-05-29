French Open: Djokovic, Nadal and Raonic register easy wins in first round

Paris, May 29: Top Tennis stars Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Milos Raonic picked up straight sets wins in their respective first round matches in the French Open.

Second-seeded Djokovic defeated Spain's Marcel Granollers 6-3 6-4 6-2 to qualify to the second round, while Nadal thrashed France's Benoit Paire 6-1 6-4 6-1.

Canadian sensation Milos Raonic outclassed Belgium's Steve Darcis 6-3 6-4 6-3.

Djokovic who has recently roped in legendary Tennis player Andre Agassi as his new coach just ahead of the Grand Slam is eyeing back to back titles.

The defending champion was never troubled by his Spanish opponent in the match as the Serb sailed to a comfortable win. Djokovic will face Portugal's Joao Sousa in the next round.

Tournament favourite and 9 times champion Rafael Nadal, who was in great shape before the tournament, kick-started his campaign in style. He lost just 6 games during the match. He will face Dutch player Robin Hasse in the second round.

The Spaniard kicked off his campaign for La Decima with a routine 6-1 6-4 6-1 win over France's Paire. #RG17 pic.twitter.com/YqsMglk58f — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 29, 2017

OneIndia News