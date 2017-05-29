French Open: Defending champion Garbine Muguruza in 2nd round

Paris, May 29: Defending champion Garbiñe Muguruza of Spain reached the second round of the women's singles category in the French Open tennis championships after defeating Francesca Schiavone on Monday (May 29).

The 23-year-old Spaniard won 6-2, 6-4 over Schiavone in just an hour and a half, reports Efe.

After winning, Muguruza said that she was very happy, adding that debuting in a Grand Slam was never easy.

In round two, Muguruza will face Estonian Anett Kontaveit, 21, who won 7-5, 6-1 over Romanian Monica Niculescu. Kontaveit defeated Muguruza a few weeks ago in the Stuttgart Open tennis tournament.

In another match, former world number 1 Caroline Wozniacki defeated Jaimee Fourlis 6-4 3-6 6-2 in the first round. She will face Canada's Francoise Abanda in the second round.

Veteran Tennis player Samantha Stosur eased past her opponent Kristina Kucova 7-5 6-1.

IANS