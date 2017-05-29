French Open: Defending champion Garbine Muguruza in 2nd round

Written by: IANS
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Paris, May 29: Defending champion Garbiñe Muguruza of Spain reached the second round of the women's singles category in the French Open tennis championships after defeating Francesca Schiavone on Monday (May 29).

Guide to French OpenDjokovic, Nadal register easy wins

The 23-year-old Spaniard won 6-2, 6-4 over Schiavone in just an hour and a half, reports Efe.

Garbiñe Muguruza (Image courtesy: Roland Garros Twitter handle)
Garbiñe Muguruza (Image courtesy: Roland Garros Twitter handle)

After winning, Muguruza said that she was very happy, adding that debuting in a Grand Slam was never easy.

In round two, Muguruza will face Estonian Anett Kontaveit, 21, who won 7-5, 6-1 over Romanian Monica Niculescu. Kontaveit defeated Muguruza a few weeks ago in the Stuttgart Open tennis tournament.

In another match, former world number 1 Caroline Wozniacki defeated Jaimee Fourlis 6-4 3-6 6-2 in the first round. She will face Canada's Francoise Abanda in the second round.

Veteran Tennis player Samantha Stosur eased past her opponent Kristina Kucova 7-5 6-1.

IANS

Read more about:

french open, tennis, sports

Story first published: Monday, May 29, 2017, 20:42 [IST]
Other articles published on May 29, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...