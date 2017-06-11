French Open: Bethanie-Safarova win women's doubles title

Written by: IANS
Paris, June 11: Top seeds Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Lucie Safarova clinched the women's doubles title in the French Open tennis championships here on Sunday (June 11).

The United States-Czech pair tamed unseeded Australians Ashleigh Barty and Casey Dellacqua 6-2, 6-1 in the final.

From left: Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Lucie Safarova
The team of Barty and Dellacqua was the first all-Australian women's pairing to reach the final of a Grand Slam in 46 years. 

Story first published: Sunday, June 11, 2017, 18:24 [IST]
