French Open: Andy Murray eager to get back to his best

Paris, May 27: World number one Tennis player Andy Murray is recovering from illness in the lead-up to the French Open, according to British media.

The British Tennis superstar has been on antibiotics and has limited his practice, according to the Daily Mail. [Guide to French Open 2017]

Tim Henman had previously told the newspaper that Murray could still be experiencing the effects of shingles, which he had following the Australian Open. An elbow injury kept him from playing Miami, and he has been slow to get his form back.

"Shingles isn't something to be taken lightly by anyone, let alone an elite athlete," said Henman. "I wouldn't be surprised if the elbow problems were related to that."

Henman suggested that a winning run of four tournaments to finish 2016, following by an extensive training period, could have contributed to the illness occurring.

Murray is back on the practice court, with a few more days before the French Open.

The world number one goes into the French Open with just five wins under his belt since February.

Murray cut a frustrated figure in practice on Friday, shaking his head and throwing his racket, and made no attempt to disguise his difficulties in a thoughtful press conference.

He said: "The last few months have not been good, obviously. I haven't played well. I had a few issues, as well. I need to accept that I'm struggling and then find a way to get through it.

"I will get through it, I'm sure of that. When that happens, I don't know. Hopefully it happens in a few days. If it doesn't, maybe it happens during the grass.

"But the only way to get through it is to work your way through it, keep working on your game, try and understand what's not been going right.

"Although it's very frustrating, you have to try to enjoy this part of what we do as well because the struggles are part of what make the good times so enjoyable.

"I need to enjoy my struggle a little bit just now and that will help me get through it quicker, I believe."

OneIndia News