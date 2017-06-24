Former WWE superstar Bobby Lashley invites Donald Trump at Impact Slammiversary

Bengaluru, June 24: The connection between Bobby Lashley and Donald Trump is not something new. They go way back from Wrestlemania 23. Trump used to be a business tycoon at that time as well as a wrestling lover.

This is why he had quite a few appearances on WWE televisions shows as well as the biggest stage of them all.

In the year 2007, we got a match between Vince McMahon and Donald Trump. Both the men hired a representative on behalf of them to compete inside the ring.

Lashley was the one who fought for the current United States President and went on to defeat Umaga who competed for McMahon.

Afterward, we witnessed that infamous moment where Trump, Stone Cold, and Lashley shaved McMahon’s head in public. It will always be a true Wrestlemania moment of all time.

Now, in case you don’t know, Lashley is the current Impact Wrestling champion and will lock horns against Alberto Del Rio at the biggest PPV of the promotion, Slammiversary.

The event will take place on July 2nd. The champion posted a tweet directed to Donald Trump asking him to be his cornerman during the match.

Well, it looks like I need to find a cornerman for Slammiversary? @realDonaldTrump? It won't be the 1st time! #reallegend https://t.co/7bX7GN5hJL — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) June 22, 2017

As you can see in the tweet, he was clearly asking the POTUS to return the favour that he did a decade ago back when he used to perform in the WWE. No reply came from the Trump, till now.

The father, Dos Caras will be in his corner at Slammiversary. So, Lashley too needs someone to even things during the mega championship match.

This is nothing but to hype up the upcoming PPV by using the name of Trump by the company via the champion. Check out what Impact Wrestling had to say about the happening:

“IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Bobby Lashley made an unprecedented Presidential appeal on Thursday morning. Via Twitter, Lashley (@fightbobby) asked President Donald Trump to be in his corner for his title defense at Slammiversary on July 2, when Lashley puts the gold on the line against Alberto El Patron.”

OneIndia News