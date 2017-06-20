Former UFC fighter turned boxer Tim Hague dies after knockout punch

Bengaluru, June 20: Former UFC fighter now a boxer Tim Hague has died in hospital after he was knocked out during a boxing match.

The 34-year-old suffered such critical condition on Friday after being knocked out by former Canadian Football League player Adam Braidwood at the Shaw Conference Centre in Edmonton.

The video of the fight later shows that Hague was being knocked down several times before the bout was stopped for good in the second round.

The knockout caused a serious brain injury to Hague who was immediately rushed to the hospital. Hague remained in the ring for several minutes following the knockout but later went into a coma and sadly his family announced yesterday that he died as a result of his injuries.

Hague's sister Jackie announced the news in a Facebook post.

"It is with incredible sadness, sorrow and heartbreak to report that Tim has passed away today," the statement reads. "He was surrounded by family, listening to his favourite songs. We will miss him with so greatly. We ask for privacy during this difficult time."

Hague began his MMA career in 2006 and had a 21-13 MMA record. He was knocked out eight times in total in his career and fought five times on the UFC circuit from 2009 to 2011.

The Canadian won his debut fight, however, lost his next four contests. But since the middle of 2016, he gained the knack of boxing.

The 34-year-old who had competed in both mixed martial arts and boxing matches throughout his career suffered three straight losses across nine months in the ring, however, was never afraid to compete.

Away from competition, Hague was a Grade 4 English teacher at École Bellevue School in Alberta and his principal also condemned the news.

“Our hearts are heavy,” Jennifer El-Khatib, wrote in a statement on Sunday. “Mr Hague was a beloved teacher and staff member. His students loved him and looked up to him, and he was an important part of our school community.”

This is indeed a very sad end to a promising sportsman and we can only offer glowing tributes to Hague & his family in this moment and hope he will find solace at the end.

Our sincere condolences go out to the family of Tim Hague. pic.twitter.com/xjPSOuTTLO — UFC (@ufc) June 19, 2017

OneIndia News