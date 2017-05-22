Former Tennis star Iveta Benesova defends Maria Sharapova

Bengaluru, May 22: Maria Sharapova is one of the most discussed names in Tennis world right now after the French Tennis Association denied her a wildcard to the Roland Garros. The whole tennis world is divided in their opinion about the Russia star.

Retired WTA Tour pro Iveta Benesova has come out in defence of Russian tennis star and said that she fails to understand the reaction of some players towards the former World No. 1.

Sharapova has recently made a comeback from a 15-month doping ban with wildcards to the Stuttgart, Madrid and Rome events but the French Tennis Federation have declined to offer her a wild card for the French Open.

The decision to hand out wild cards to Sharapova did not go down too well with several players, who said that players returning from a doping ban should have to work their way back through the rankings instead of taking wild cards.

But Benesova, who was earlier married to ATP pro, Jurgen Melzer and retired from the game in 2014, said she supports the Russian player in her comeback.

Benesova’s peak rank was No. 25 in the singles rankings and No. 17 in the doubles rankings before retiring from the game in 2014. However, she still remains a very much popular star of the game and her comments on Sharapova are certainly interesting.

Sharapova is next expected to play in the Aegon Championships as a warm-up to Wimbledon, where she has earned a place in the qualifying draw and said that she will play the qualifiers and not ask for a main draw wild card.

Five-time Grand Slam winner Sharapova is working hard to get back to playing majors and Wimbledon could be her comeback tournament. We have to wait and see how she does in her qualifiers.

OneIndia News