Former Olympian Gurbax Singh welcomes Supreme Court’s verdict on BCCI

New Delhi, Jan 3: The historic verdict, given by Supreme Court to the BCCI on Monday (Jan 2) has been welcomed by the former Olympian hockey player Gurbax Singh.

Ironically, Gurbax himself was the president of Bengal Hockey Association for consecutive 18 years.

According to the verdict no top official in any sports body whose age is seventy years old will have to resign from his respective post.

Gurbax, who was one of the members of gold medal winning Indian hockey team in 1964 Tokyo Olympics, was the president of Bengal Hockey Association (BHA) for consecutive 18 years.

Questions were also raised on why Gurbax would be chairing president’s post for so long. But the legendary player as well as successful administrator said on Monday (Jan 2), “The verdict should have come long before. It will surely help any sports body top develop and do some welfare for the respective discipline in near future.”

When pointed out at his 18-year-long tenure Gurbax replied, “I quit president’s post on my own. No one had to insist. I took the initiative to hold election in our association.”

The former Olympian urged that one former player in the respective sports discipline must be included in the administration.

He said, “I was an Olympian. But I have not heard whether Anurag Thakur had played cricket before succeeding as the president of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The activities of sports associations will enhance only if they have former players in the body.”

The only regret Gurbax had was that he did not get help from any quarter that could help BHA install the much desired astro turf in Kolkata for the development of the game in Bengal.

He added, “Today, following success of senior and junior Indian hockey team, hockey is again likely to regain its glory which we were able to maintain. But the unfortunate part is that there is no contribution from Bengal in this rejuvenation due to lack of an astro turf. Unless you install the turf, you cannot produce quality hockey players.”

