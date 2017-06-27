Former Indian shuttler Ami Ghia says Srikanth reminded her of Prakash Padukone

Bengaluru, June 27: Ami Ghia was called the undisputed queen of Indian badminton in her hey days. She had won the national championship for seven times and finished second eight times.

Srikanth wins Australia Open

She retired from the game 34 years ago. Still, the 61-year old lady from Mumbai does not miss to watch a single badminton match on television.

The lady seemed ecstatic after having watched Kidambi Srikanth winning the final of Australian Super Series, trouncing world’s number six ranked Chen Long in straight sets.

Ghia when contacted and asked about the reason behind her elation, she said: “Kidambi was simply reminding me of the aggression shown by legendary Prakash Padukone in the World Championship 34 years ago in 1983.

"Having watched his brilliant and piercing half-smashes and deceptive cross-court jabs I went back to that World Championship in Copenhagen.

"Prakash was also magnificent in that tournament and had stunned his opponents by his impeccable half-smashes as well as brilliant cross-court jabs.”

Incidentally, in that World Championship, Ami Ghia stole the limelight, beating South Korean player in the second round. The South Korean player was All England champion two years ago.

Ghia added: “I have been following Srikanth since 2010 when he first drew attention after winning the junior India International championship in both the doubles and in the singles.”

That time Srikanth used to play mainly the doubles, partnering with his elder brother Nandgopal. Later on, following advice from his coach Pullela Gopichand, Srikanth switched over to singles only.

Ghia did not forget to reveal that she was also struck with awe after having watched Srikanth’s historic victory against legendary Lin Dan in the China Super Series final two years ago.

She said: “I could realize after that match, Srikanth would progress more and he would be one of the best male badminton players in Indian after Prakash Padukone.”

OneIndia News