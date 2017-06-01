Zlatan Ibrahimovic willing to stay at Manchester United

Manchester, June 1: Manchester United attacker Zlatan Ibrahimovic wants to stay back at the Old Trafford for one more season, however, he is open to offers from different clubs, according to his agent.

The 35-year-old suffered a cruciate ligament injury during Manchester United's Europa League match against Anderlecht and currently sidelined for a long time.

The star striker has already been ruled out of the start of the new season with the injury and with his current United deal due to expire next month, his future at Old Trafford is still undecided.

Manager Jose Mourinho earlier has ignored to respond questions on Ibrahimovic since his injury however his Super agent Raiola has recently opened up about his clients future and insisted the Big Swedish wants to stay at Old Trafford after a successful season but if does not happen he is open to offers from other English clubs.

Ibrahimovic has been also linked with a move to MLS clubs but Raiola again maintained he wants to stay in Europe.

When Raiola was asked whether the player would like to remain at United, he said: "Oh, yes.

"He wants to stay in England, he wants to stay at the top and if he sees that he can be a valuable asset for Manchester United, then why not Manchester United?

"He can be a valuable asset for some other top clubs also. But I think it is respectful to talk to Manchester United and to see what all parties want."

"He has had a fantastic time at Manchester United and it is up to the club and myself to see what the future brings. For now, it is important he recovers well and then we will see."

Ibrahimovic recently posted a video of his recovery process on his Instagram account on Wednesday of kicking a ball after undergoing successful surgery in the United States in April.

The former PSG striker has scored 28 goals in 46 games for United this season and won Community Shield, EFL Cup and Europa League in this time.

