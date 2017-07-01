Zinedine Zidane’s son Enzo Zidane leaves Real Madrid

Bengaluru, July 1: Real Madrid have confirmed the departure of Enzo Zidane, the son of manager Zinedine Zidane to Alaves of Thursday.

The 22-year-old midfielder has struggled to make a break into the first team for Los Blancos and reportedly has signed a three-year contract with the La Liga club that finished ninth last season.

Enzo's move to Alaves will bring an end to his 13-year long stay at the Spanish capital after he joined the Academy in 2004.

Alaves posted a statement on their official website saying: “Deportivo Alaves wants to welcome Enzo Zidane and wishes him the best of luck for the new season. Welcome, Enzo!”

Real Madrid have not disclosed the fee for the deal but reports in Spain claim that the La Liga winners have inserted a buy-back option as part of the deal in order to have the charge over the midfielder's future.

Enzo was handed his first and only start for the senior side back in 2016 when the midfielder came as a substitute in a Copa Del Rey fixture against Cultural Leonesa where he scored in the 6-1 win at the Bernabeu.

He was also included in the squad for the 2017 Champions League final in Cardiff, however, he mostly spent his time with Real Madrid's B side Castilla in the country's second tier.

He appeared in 78 games for Madrid's Castilla reserve team till now and scored seven goals with 15 assists. Enzo has also represented France at under-19 level.

Alaves have a fabulous regard for nurturing young talent and letting youngsters play heavy minutes and Enzo will surely now be expecting to see more competitive minutes after signing up with them and hopeful.to carry the legacy of his father to some extent.

Enzo becomes the third academy player to leave Real Madrid during the summer transfer window after they sold Diego Llorente to Real Sociedad and Mariano Diaz to Olympique Lyon.

OneIndia News