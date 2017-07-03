Xabi Alonso, Philipp Lahm turned down coaching roles under Carlo Ancelotti

Munich, July 3: Just after announcing his retirement from his playing career, Xabi Alonso has again heart-broken his fans after he rejected the chance to return in a management capacity.

The ex-Bayern Munich midfielder was reportedly offered an assistant manager role under manager Carlo Ancelotti, however, the World Cup winner turned it down and the Club later announced veteran Willy Sagnol as their assistant manager instead.

Alonso and Ancelotti spent two seasons together at Real Madrid and won La Decima. Both of them teamed up again for more success at the Allianz Arena and the 35-year-old finished his career under the Italian winning the Bundesliga title last season.

The Italian manager was also keen to keep his another former charge Phillip Lahm alongside him and confirmed that he also approached him for the role who also hung up his boots this summer, however, he too rejected the proposal to become the assistant at the moment.

Prior to their tour for pre-season Ancelotti addressed the situation and said: "I wanted an assistant who knew the club.

I tried to convince Philipp Lahm before the end of the season, I also tried to convince Xabi Alonso. They refused.

"Willy suits perfectly, he has the right profile, he has been successful at Bordeaux, and he knows the players like Coman or Ribery, and he will improve our trainer team."

Alonso and Lahm both have not yet committed to any new role since their retirement.

Alonso previously a month ago revealed that he wishes for a visit to Liverpool with his son Jontxu in the next season and he is desperate to go to Liverpool. However, the anything on this has not yet been confirmed yet.

Alonso said: “That’s 100% sure. “We are really looking forward to going back. I have heard great things about the new Main Stand. My son is desperate to go. He’s Liverpool born and always asks: 'Dad. when are we going to Liverpool?’

“I say: 'Okay, but at the moment I have busy weekends! We will go, don’t worry."

Oneindia News