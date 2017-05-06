Wojciech Szczesny set to return to arsenal next season

London, May 6: Wojciech Szczesny has been away from his club Arsenal for the last two years on loan with Serie A giants AS Roma and has done quite a good job for the Giallorossi.

With Arsenal getting a new first-choice keeper in Petr Cech, it seemed like the Polish international had no future at the Emirates but recent reports suggest otherwise.

With just a little more than a year left on his current deal in north London, it was rumoured that the goalkeeper won’t return to Arsenal as he wants to be the number one for the Gunners which is understandable given he is 27 now and has done a decent job in Italy.

However, recent reports in Italy claim that the Polish custodian is eager to return to the Emirates and Roma are not likely to stand in his way.

Napoli were rumoured to be interested in keeping Szczesny in Serie A as they were looking to replace ageing Pepe Reina but their interest has also cooled down.

With Petr Cech nearing mid-thirties, Szczesny’s Arsenal return could mean that Arsene Wenger is looking towards long-term future rather than just the next one or two years. Cech’s game also had a dip of late which makes this piece of news more believable too.

Another Arsenal keeper David Ospina is also likely to part ways with the Gunners in the summer as the Colombian is looking for regular first-team football.

Szczesny has been at Arsenal from since 2006 and broke into the first-team at a young age. Despite doing really well when he had started, his game saw a significant dip which made Arsenal sign Cech from Chelsea and ship him out on loan.

With him regaining his status at Roma, it now seems that Szczesny still has got a big future at Arsenal.

OneIndia News