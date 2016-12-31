When Sadio Mane spoiled Pep Guardiola's 43rd birthday party

Bengaluru, Dec 31: Sadio Mane will play a crucial role on Saturday, Dec 31 for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in a crucial English Premier League game week 19 encounter.

The Senegalese international was bought by Jurgen Klopp this summer and he has been a revelation for the Reds so far this season.

He has scored 8 goals in the league so far has been upbeat in Liverpool's great show in this season.

As Sadio Mane gears up before facing Manchester City tonight, a small incident might haunt City manager Pep Guardiola.

In January 2014, Pep's Bayern Munich had faced Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg in a mid-season friendly.

Salzburg had thrashed a star-studded Bayern side 3-0 thanks to Sadio Mane's heroics. Before joining Southampton, Mane used to play for Salzburg.

The forward scored the first goal and earned the penalty for the second. He also assisted the third goal which completely wrecked the German champions.

The day was Pep Guardiola's 43rd birthday which completely got spoiled thanks to Sadio Mane.

Ahead of tonight's clash, Mane remembered the incident and said: "I remember we were playing a friendly against Bayern Munich and it was a very good test for us. We won 3-0 and for us to play against a big team like that was a big moment.

"Pep was the Bayern coach so maybe he will remember, but now it is a different type of game, in a different league. It will be a tough game, but we will be ready."

Sadio Mane further spoke about Liverpool Vs City clash. He said: "It will be a very good game because we are two open teams and everyone will be excited to play this game.

"Maybe we have the best strikers, I can't say. But it's not about being the best, it's about trying to score as many as we can.

"The most important thing is the three points. Of course, it would push us a step towards the title if we won but not just because it is against City - we have to try and win every game.

"We know we can beat every team in the league and so we are only focusing on ourselves. We don't have to think too much about City. We will give our best to win the game.

"I just have to try and give my best and make the fans and my team-mates proud."

OneIndia News