Danny Welbeck back in training for Arsenal

English international Danny Welbeck is finally back from injury and has joined Arsenal training after 7 months.

London, Dec 28: There was good news for English Premier League giants Arsenal on Wednesday as forward Danny Welbeck returned to full training for the first time since sustaining a serious knee injury in May.

According to a report in Goal.com, Welbeck underwent surgery to repair his damaged cartilage, which he suffered in a 2-2 draw with Manchester City in May, this year.

Danny Welbeck (Image courtesy: Arsenal Twitter handle)
He was initially ruled out for nine months due to the injury, which also forced him to miss the European Championship in France this summer.

He is also unlikely to be involved in Arsenal's next match against Crystal Palace on January 1.

Speaking last week, Arsenal head coach Arsene Wenger said: "He will need some time. It is like the start of a new career for him after so much time out."

IANS

Story first published: Wednesday, December 28, 2016, 22:00 [IST]
