WB government to sign MOU with Netherlands to promote football

Kolkata, June 20: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is expected to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) on June 20 at Hague.

As reported in Kolkata-based Bengali daily Sangbad Pratidin, MamataBanerjee is expected to meet the Dutch Sports Secretary Martin Van Rijn before the All India Trinamool Congress leader partakes in the United Nations Public Service Forum on 22nd and 23rd June.

The exact clauses of the MoU are yet unknown, but it is expected to include exposure programmes for players and coaches from the state.

Sources indicate that the MoU will run on similar lines that the All India Football Federation (AIFF), India's FA already has with France, Germany and Japan.

Didi, as Banerjee is affectionately called, is known to harbour a keen interest in sports. Invited by the United Nations, the Bengal CM and her team will reach Netherlands with ample time in hand to partner up with the European country in the field of sports, arts and commerce.

This could prove to be a significantly big step for Bengal as well as Indian football. The Netherlands is one of the most advanced countries in the world in terms of training and grooming facilities in football and with their help, Bengal football could take a massive help.

With the ISL and I-League fiasco still going on, and traditional big clubs like Mohun Bagan and East Bengal in jeopardy for existence, the football in West Bengal could face a big blow. This could bring a big change to the broader picture.

For many years, the people of Kolkata have been known for their deep love and passion for the game but with the ISL fiasco, the future of Bengal football looks in deep trouble. Maybe, the MoU with the Netherlands could change a few things.

OneIndia News