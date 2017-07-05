Wayne Rooney to make a sensational return to Everton

Liverpool, July 5: Reports in England claim that Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney is on the brink of returning to his boyhood club Everton. The Sun says Rooney, 31, has been withdrawn from the Manchester United squad that will head to the USA on Sunday for their pre-season tour.

Sources close to both clubs say the move is on and the word from Old Trafford last night was that the deal was all but done. The Red Devils’ 253-goal all-time leading scorer will go back to Goodison 13 years after he quit for Old Trafford in a £26.5 million move.

Rooney has supposedly said yes to the deal after a summer break when he discussed his future with wife Coleen and other family members.

The former England captain is tipped to earn £250,000 per week and join Ronald Koeman's Merseyside revolution.

It will end a 13-year stay at Old Trafford for the 31-year-old, and the paper says Koeman could pair him with Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud.

If Romelu Lukaku departs Everton, the Toffees will reportedly make a £20 million move for the France international, who has seemingly been replaced by Lyon hitman Alexandre Lacazette.

Signing Rooney would be a major step forward for Everton both on and off the pitch and would reflect how passionate their owners truly are about the future of the side.

Even though the talismanic English forward has not been at his best in recent years, he could still serve a big purpose for the Toffees.

Forward Rooney is likely to play in a No 10 role, with Giroud, 30, set to partner him up front in place of Romelu Lukaku, who is poised to move to Chelsea for £90 million.

Everton scout Carlo Jacomuzzi yesterday told Italian radio: “We’re signing Giroud for £20m. It’s a bargain compared to the £22 million Napoli asked us for Duvan Zapata.”

Koeman has been spending the expected Lukaku cash, bringing in five players already this summer, including keeper Jordan Pickford, defender Michael Keane and midfielder Davy Klaassen.

OneIndia News