Wayne Rooney loses $1 million in late night casino spree

Manchester, May 15: Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney lost almost $1 million in a two-hour gambling spree at a casino, according to English news reports.

All leagues special site; Rooney breaks silence over his future

The reports say that the 31-year-old striker went to the 235 Casino in Manchester after the match against FC Rostov in the UEFA Europa League in March to play roulette and blackjack.

The English striker was drinking beer at the time and was alone while playing. He was fittingly placing lots of investment on red during games of roulette and was in a world of his own.

Rooney did not play in the match because of an injury and instead watched from a box at Old Trafford.

The report also unveiled a witness who exactly stated how the striker's behaviour was.

The witness said: "Wayne was being extremely reckless, laying down chips which amounted to massive bets.

"He was drinking bottles of beer. But he wasn't drunk. He was more interested in the gambling than drinking.

"He was gambling a lot on red when he was playing roulette—which seemed appropriate—and was putting long-shot bets on solo numbers. He kept losing but that just prompted him to bet more."

Rooney has been known to be a keen gambler in the past and previously allegedly mounted up debts of £700,000 in a dressing room gambling ring.

That time the attacker said that he was happy the story had reached out to people because it had helped him to handle his bad habit. However, now it seems that the striker has not overcome from the practice yet.

The striker has found himself mostly on the bench this season and has fallen down the pecking order behind Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rashford.

The English striker has only appeared in 22 league matches this season, scoring just five goals worst tally in his whole career.

The striker is reportedly set to be offloaded in the Summer with Chinese Super League and Everton the probable options.

OneIndia News