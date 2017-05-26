Wayne Rooney left out of England squad for World Cup qualifier

London, May 26: All-time top-scorer Wayne Rooney was left out of the England squad for next month's World Cup 2018 qualifier against Scotland and a friendly against France.

Rooney drops huge hint over his next move

The 31-year-old striker has lost his place at Manchester United and was similarly omitted from Gareth Southgate's England squad announced in March, although he was carrying a knee injury at the time, but is now fit.

Rooney, who made a brief appearance in Manchester United's Europa League final win over Ajax in Stockholm on Wednesday, had hoped to end his international career by captaining England at next year's World Cup in Russia.

But this now looks an increasingly forlorn hope for Rooney, England's record goalscorer with 53 goals and their most capped outfielder with 119 appearances for his country.

He has fallen down the pecking order at United under manager Jose Mourinho and Thursday's (May 25) squad announcement saw Southgate opt for the likes of Harry Kane, Jamie Vardy, Marcus Rashford and Jermain Defoe instead of Rooney.

England face oldest rivals Scotland in a World Cup qualifier at Glasgow's Hampden Park on June 10 before travelling to Paris for a friendly three days later.

England squad

Goalkeepers: Jack Butland (Stoke City), Fraser Forster (Southampton), Joe Hart (Torino/ITA, on loan from Manchester City), Tom Heaton (Burnley)

Defenders: Ryan Bertrand (Southampton), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), Nathaniel Clyne (Liverpool), Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United), Ben Gibson (Middlesbrough), Phil Jones (Manchester United), Chris Smalling (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Tottenham Hotspur), Kyle Walker (Tottenham Hotspur)

Midfielders: Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Adam Lallana (Liverpool), Jake Livermore (West Bromwich Albion), Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Arsenal), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

Forwards: Jermain Defoe (Sunderland), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Jamie Vardy (Leicester City).

AFP