Wayne Rooney is free to leave for China: Jose Mourinho

Bengaluru, Jan 23: Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has made it clear that if Wayne Rooney decides to leave the club and move to Chinese Super League, he will not stop him.

According to recent buzz in the transfer market, Wayne Rooney might call it a quit over his Manchester United career and move to Chinese Super League reportedly for a world record £700,000-a-week contract.

The contract would make the English star the highest paid footballer in the world leapfrogging Carlos Tevez £615,000-a-week contract.

Rooney most recently created history as he became Manchester United's all time highest goal scorer surpassing Sir Bobby Charlton's 249 goals mark.

The Red Devils captain scored a late equaliser against Stoke last weekend and thus took his tally to 250 goals for the club.

The English forward has already lost place in the starting XI under new manager Jose Mourinho and is mostly used as an impact substitution.

The current situation may force the 31-year-old to switch clubs and earn big bucks at China.

When Jose Mourinho was asked about Rooney's move to China, he clearly said that he will not 'interfere' in the player's decision.

Mourinho was quoted: "I don't know, it's up to him. I don't like to be critical of players who decide to go to China. It's their life, it's their organisation of their life, their organisation of their career.

"The money is huge. The experience can also be interesting. I know some of my colleagues think they are more important than they are and think they can interfere in the lives of other people, but I'm not that sort of guy.

"Everybody is responsible for their own life. I'm not critical with anyone. To be honest, in Wayne's case, I have no idea because he has never mentioned it to me."

