Wayne Rooney drops huge hint over his next move

London, May 26: Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney has given his clearest hint that he will depart the club this summer.

The Manchester United club captain has admitted that he has many offers to consider from both English clubs and outside of England but will take a few weeks to finalise his next move.

When asked if he would still be at Old Trafford next season, the attacker said: "Honestly, I've said before, I don't know.

"I've got decisions to make now over the next few weeks, have a word with my family, and then I'll decide. I think I just have to make a decision in terms of a football decision, and that's what I'll do.

Later when he was asked on whether he had decided what will be his next move, Rooney added: "More or less, yeah."

"There's lots of offers on the table, both in England, abroad and really that's what I have to decide on. I've played for two Premier League clubs and they're the only two Premier League clubs I'll play for."

"I still believe I could (play every game). If you are asking me if I am a better player now than I was 10 years ago then obviously I’m not but I still feel I have got other qualities that can help the team."

The Manchester United skipper has suffered a frustrating season and has started only 24 games in all competitions this season, becoming a regular on the substitutes' bench under Jose Mourinho.

Rooney was a late substitute in the 2-0 win against Ajax in the Europa League final this week and it could be the final time that the Manchester all time top scorer appearing and lifting a trophy for United.

The 30-year-old has been linked with moves to both China and the US, while a return to Everton has also arisen.

Everton boss Ronald Koeman has already expressed his interest in a potential deal for Rooney and should the current Everton attacker Lukaku move away from the Merseyside club, the English attacker could get more first team opportunity at his hand.

OneIndia News