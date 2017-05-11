Wayne Rooney breaks silence over his Manchester United future

London, May 11: Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney has pledged his future to the club despite growing speculation of leaving the Red Devils this summer.

All leagues special site; EPL standings

The 31-year-old has experienced an immensely disappointing season during which he has battled for both his form and fitness that made him a bit-part player this season. There have been also speculations that he could be sold in the next Summer with a big money move to the Chinese Super League (CSL).

However, ahead of their crucial Europa league second-leg semifinal match against Celta De Vigo when he was asked about his future, the Manchester United all-time top-scorer suggested that he wants to stay at Old Trafford, but wants to play more.

The Three Lions skipper also insisted that although he has appeared a lesser number of matches this season but insisted he has never "thrown toys out of the pram".

Rooney said: "I haven't thrown my toys out of the pram but I do want to play to help the team.

"Football changes. You have different challenges in your career. I would like to play more but I’ve tried to help the team on and off pitch.

"I have been at this club 13 years, of course I want to play football. Here? Of course," he added.

Rooney has started just only 22 matches in all rivalries for United this season and scored only four goals which are the worst tally in his career. His agent travelled to China in the January transfer window to hold discussions with several Chinese Super League clubs after it appeared that the veteran is not happy with his limited game-time.

But amidst of all the chit-chatters, Rooney then released a statement saying he was staying at Old Trafford, however, made no remark of his long-term future at the club.

OneIndia News