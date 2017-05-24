Vladimir Putin promises high-level preparations for upcoming football events

Moscow, May 24: Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged an all-out effort to provide high-level services and create favourable conditions for footballers and fans during the upcoming 2017 Confederations Cup and FIFA World Cup 2018.

He made the remarks during a meeting with world football governing body FIFA's president Gianni Infantino on Tuesday (May 23), reports Xinhua news agency.

Russia will host the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup from June 17 to July 2 in four cities and the 2018 FIFA World Cup from June 14 to July 14 in 11 cities.

"We will do our best to maintain the highest possible service standards at the sports facilities and to create a favourable living and other conditions for the numerous fans, spectators and athletes," Putin said.

After visiting a new stadium, Infantino spoke highly of Russia's football facilities, saying he believes Russia can deliver on its promises.

IANS