Video: What happened when 2 Liverpool stars took on 30 kids on football pitch?

Liverpool, May 11: Liverpool stars Philippe Coutinho and Georginio Wijnaldum played football against 30 U9 academy cadets on Tuesday (May 9) at the club's training ground.

All the 30 kids signed their first professional contract with the club earlier that day. They were present there with their parents and signed the contracts under the supervision of club legend and the club's U18 coach Steven Gerrard.

It was a moment of a lifetime for the kids as they signed their first contracts with a club like Liverpool in the presence of a legend like Steven Gerrard and later they shared the field with modern football stars Philippe Coutinho and Georginio Wijnaldum.

Coutinho and Wijnaldum had one goalkeeper from the U9 team. These three took on 30 kids with two goalkeepers on their side.

It was a total fun fest for the youngsters. Wijnaldum opened the proceedings scoring a goal from Coutinho's pass.

But the U9s soon equalised and took a comprehensive 3-1 lead over the Liverpool stars.

Coutinho pulled one back and finally, Wijnaldum scored the equaliser in the dying moments of the match. It ended in an exciting 3-3 draw.

Liverpool are currently fighting for a possible top 4 finish in the EPL. They have 70 points from 36 matches. They take on West Ham United on Sunday (May 14).

Here is a video of the match

