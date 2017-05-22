Video: Real Madrid players launch 'Champagne attack' on coach Zidane

Madrid, May 22: Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions last night (May 21) for a record 33rd time as they beat Malaga 2-0 to claim the title.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema netted for the Los Blancos against Malaga which was enough to seal their 33rd La Liga title. Real Madrid collected 93 points from 38 games, 3 ahead of rivals FC Barcelona.

It was indeed a valiant effort by the Real Madrid under the tutelage of the great Zinedine Zidane, who has delivered 3 trophies in his 18 months tenure already.

The legendary footballer's Midas touch has changed the face of Real Madrid. The team looks solid in their approach and are always a notch ahead of their opponents.

After the game, as Zinedine Zidane was addressing the media in the post-match press conference, a group of 4 Madrid players hijacked the press conference and attacked their coach with Champagne.

Here is the video of the incident:

It was a great and loving gesture from the Madrid players towards their coach who has now won the La Liga both as a player and as a coach for Real Madrid.

OneIndia News