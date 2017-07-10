Video: Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez enjoy a game of football in pool

Bengaluru, July 10: FC Barcelona duo Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez were seen enjoying a quick game of football at a swimming pool.

Messi, who got married recently, is at Antigua with his wife and children for his honeymoon. His Barcelona team-mate Suarez recently dropped by to give him a surprise along with his family.

They have posted several photos on social networking site Instagram but one that grabbed our attention most was video post where Messi and Suarez were playing with a football inside a swimming pool.

Everyone knows the chemistry the attacking duo of Barcelona share on the pitch. But their off-field friendship and bonding is taking friendship goals to a different level altogether.

Here is the video of the Messi and Suarez playing football in a pool.

Los chicos divirtiéndose 😝😝 The boys having fun👍👍 A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi) on Jul 9, 2017 at 2:24pm PDT

The duo will return soon to the club for the pre-season training. Almost every club has started their bit as the new season is due to start in a month's time.

Barcelona are due to play a pre-season tour in USA where they will face arch-rivals Real Madrid. After El Clasico in the US, the two rivals will lock horns against in the Spanish Super Cup.

OneIndia News