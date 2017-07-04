Video: Lionel Messi dancing at his wedding with wife Antonella

Rosario, July 4: Arguably the best footballer in the planet Lionel Messi recently got married to longtime girlfriend and childhood sweetheart Antonella Rocuzzo on June 30.

It was a grand wedding attended by some of the best footballers in the world. From his Barcelona teammates like Andres Iniesta, Xavi Hernandez, Luis Suarez, etc to Argentina's Angel Di Maria, Sergio Aguero, all the big names attended the grand ceremony.

Messi met Antonella when he was 5 at hometown, Rosario. It has been a long journey for the couple. His first son, Thiago was born in 2012 and the couple gave birth to another son Mateo in 2015.

The Barcelona superstar was understandably in a very joyous mood on his big day and was even seen dancing with his newly wedded wife Antonella.

Here is a video of the couple dancing to tunes

Si ella sube yo también .. tirando pasos 🙈🙈🙈 A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi) on Jul 3, 2017 at 6:00pm PDT

Messi recently celebrated his 30th birthday on June 24. He has accomplished almost everything and maybe in some years will be the most decorated footballer of all time in club football.

OneIndia News