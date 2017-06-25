Neymar wants PSG star to join FC Barcelona

Barcelona, June 25: Marco Verratti is right now one of the most sought out players in the world. Well, that is the least surprising considering the amount of quality he possesses.

FC Barcelona are touted as long-admirers of the Italian while the likes of Juventus, Chelsea and Manchester United are all reportedly keen in his signature.

However, it is believed that Barcelona are in the strongest position to land the Italian playmaker and the player also wants a move to Catalonia.

Barcelona is apparently his preferred destination with the Italy international being viewed as a long-term replacement for Andres Iniesta.

Reports last week claimed Verratti had dinner with Lionel Messi in Ibiza after Javier Pastore organised for the duo to meet.

Now, Barcelona superstar Neymar has now had his say on the playmaker with the Brazilian superstar claiming that he would welcome him with open arms at the Nou Camp.

“Of course I would like [Verratti] to come to Barcelona, I would love it," Neymar told Sport.

"He's a top player, a player with incredible technical quality."

The former Santos man also stated that Verratti would complement the qualities of him, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez very well.

He added: "If [Barça] sign Verratti, I'm convinced that the whole team will receive him with a lot of happiness because he's an amazing player."

Barcelona will face a tough fight to sign him with PSG chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi reluctant to sell.

Verratti seems to be trying his best to force through an exit though, with Italian outlet Sport Mediaset saying he has rejected a £10.5m-a-season contract extension.

The midfielder held a meeting with Al-Khelaifi and sporting director Antero Henrique and told them of his desire to leave but despite snubbing fresh terms the club hierarchy have told him he will not be allowed to leave.

OneIndia News