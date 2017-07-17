Valencia goalkeeper Diego Alves joins Flamengo

Madrid, July 17: Spanish football club Valencia confirmed the sale of Brazilian goalkeeper Diego Alves to Rio de Janeiro side Flamengo.

"This Sunday Valencia CF have reached an agreement with CR Flamengo regarding the permanent transfer of goalkeeper Diego Alves to the Brazilian club," read a statement on the club's website.

The 32-year-old will reportedly earn 500,000 reais (around $150,000) a month in a deal that will expire at the end of 2020, reports Xinhua news agency.

Alves made 146 first-team appearances for Valencia after his 2011 move from Almeria.

In 2016, he became the goalkeeper with the most penalty saves (17) in Spain's La Liga, breaking Andoni Zubizarreta's previous record.

Last month Alves said his immediate priority was to become Brazil's first-choice goalkeeper ahead of next year's World Cup in Russia.

