UEFA U-21 Championship: Germany and Spain to lock horns in final

Krakow, June 29: Two of the favourites Germany and Spain are set to clash in the final of the 2017 UEFA U21 European Championship on Saturday, July 1.

The young Spanish side are seeking their fifth title whereas Germany will be looking for their Second u21 Euro title in Krakow.

At the start of the tournament, these two were the bookmaker's favourites and surely they have clearly lived up to the expectations.

The young German side made it to the final after beating England on penalties in the semi-final whereas Spain continued to show their domination as they thrashed Italy to a solid 3-1 victory.

Spain u21 side have been in a tremendous form in the tournament and have won every game in Poland in comfortable fashion.

The La Rojita have been led by Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez and Real Madrid star Marco Asensio as both the youngster inspired their team to score 8 goals out of total 12 to reach the final.

On their route to final, they have beaten Macedonia 5-0, Portugal 3-1, Serbia 1-0 and lastly Italy 3-1 in the Semis.

On the other hand, Germany haven’t exactly proved their domination in the tournament till now and often struggled to get past the opponent.

During the group stage, they opened with a 2-0 win over the Czech Republic and then a 3-0 over Denmark, however, lost their last group stage match 1-0 against Italy.

The European heavyweights even had to dig up in their semi-final clash against old rivals England and had to grind out a result in the penalty shootout after they were held to a 2-2 draw following extra-time.

However, the champions always show his worth at the big stage and with so many promising stars like Schalke's Max Meyer, Borussia Dortmund's Dahoud and Bayern youngster Gnabry at their disposal, the game has the making of being a top class encounter and the contest can be pretty even in the final.

OneIndia News