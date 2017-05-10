UCL: Semi-final (Leg 2): Photos - Juventus Vs AS Monaco

Turin, May 10: Juventus defeated AS Monaco 2-1 (4-1 on aggregate) in the semi-final of UCL to qualify for the final for the second time in three seasons.

Dani Alves and Mario Mandzukic's strikes in the first half gave Juventus a convincing 2-0 (4-0 on aggregate) lead and thereby confirmed their final berth.

AS Monaco's young sensation Kylian Mbappe pulled one back for the visitors in the latter stages of the match which proved to be just a consolation goal.

It has been an incredible journey for the Serie A giants in the UCL this season and a win in the final would the icing on the cake for the 'Old Lady'.

Here are some photos from Juventus' triumph over AS Monaco

Dani Alves (left) Kylian Mbappe Dani Alves trying to stop AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe. Alves scored one goal and created one for Mario Mandzukic. Jubilant Juventus players celebrate Jubilant Juventus players celebrate after winning the tie against AS Monaco and qualified for the final for the second time in 3 seasons. Gianluigi Buffon (Image courtesy: Champions Twitter handle) Triumphant Gianluigi Buffon celebrates as his team Juventus make it to the final of UEFA Champions League. Gianluigi Buffon consoles Kylian Mbappe (Image courtesy: Champions Twitter handle) Gianluigi Buffon consoles AS Monaco youngster Kylian Mbappe. Mbappe has been a real revelation this season. Radamel Falcao (right) in action (Image courtesy: Champions Twitter handle) AS Monaco captain Radamel Falcao in action against Juventus during the semi-final clash.

OneIndia News