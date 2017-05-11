UCL: Real Madrid edge past Atletico 4-2 on aggregate to qualify for final

Madrid, May 11: Real Madrid qualified for the UEFA Champions League (UCL) final for the 3rd time in 4 seasons as they get past Atletico Madrid 4-2 on aggregate.

Atletico Madrid clinched a 2-1 win over their rivals last night, but it was just not enough as Real had won the first leg 3 goals to nil thanks to a Cristiano Ronaldo masterclass. Real Madrid take on Juventus in the final at Cardiff on June 3.

Atletico looked upbeat in their approach from the very beginning of the match which yielded them a very early opening goal. Saul Niguez headed in the all important opening goal in the 12th minute.

Within 4 minutes, the home side were awarded a penalty and Antoine Griezmann netted in. Vicente Calderon started dreaming of an epic comeback which was clearly on the cards.

Atletico dominated the entire first half and looked desperate and hungry for the third goal.

Unfortunately for Atletico, Real killed their hopes at the stroke of half time when Isco netted from a world class assist from Karim Benzema.

The French forward went 2 opponent defenders with the help of some brilliant footwork and assisted to Isco. The opportunistic midfielder did not make a mistake in converting the goal.

Real Madrid's goal meant that Atletico now had to score 3 goals again to win the match which looked next to impossible.

The second half did not see a single goal as the match ended flaunting a 2-1 for Atletico but Real making it to the final by virtue of aggregate.

