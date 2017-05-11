UCL: Photos - Real Madrid outclass Atletico to reach final

Madrid, May 10: Atletico Madrid defeated Real Madrid 2-1 last night (May 10) but the latter qualified for their third final in 4 seasons by virtue of aggregate (4-2).

Atletico raised the bar of expectations among their fans as they scored twice within 16 minutes of the match. Saul Niguez headed in the opening goal and Antoine Griezmann increased the lead from the penalty spot.

But Isco spoiled their rivals' party at the stroke of half time netting in a simple goal. Karim Benzema edged past two defenders with crafty footwork and provided a wonderful assist to the Spanish midfielder.

Cristiano Ronaldo had scored a hat-trick in the first leg to help his side register a 3-0 defeat. Although's Atletico's 2 quick goals hinted yet another epic comeback in the Champions League, Real successfully kept the scoreline at bay.

Real Madrid are on their way to play their third final in 4 seasons. They had won both the finals in 2013.14 and 2015/16.

They will face in from Serie A giants Juventus on Jun 3 at Cardiff, Wales.

Here are some photos from Real Madrid Vs Atletico Madrid

Antoine Griezmann celebrates his goal Antoine Griezmann scored the second goal for Atletico Madrid in the 16th minute from the penalty spot. Isco (front) celebrates with Sergio Ramos Isco scored Real Madrid's only goal in the match in the 45th minute which killed Atletico Madrid's dreams of making an epic comeback. Clash of the midfielders Atletico Madrid captain Gabi with the ball edges past Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modic. Keylor Navas (left) consoles Antoine Griezmann Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas consoles Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann after the match. Real Madrid players celebrate Real Madrid players celebrate after qualifying for the final of UEFA Champions League 2016/17.

Note: All images are taken from Champions League Twitter handle

OneIndia News