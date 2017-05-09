UCL: Juventus Vs AS Monaco - 5 players to watch out for

Turin, May 9: Juventus take on AS Monaco in a crucial Champions League (UCL) semifinal second-leg encounter in Turin. Juventus have a 2 goal advantage from the first leg.

Juventus had won the first leg at France by 2 goals to nil and are in a comfortable position to qualify for the finals.

AS Monaco, whose attack force is one of the best in the world at the moment will try hard to pull off a miracle against a strong Juventus defence and make it to the final.

The duo of Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala will play a vital role in Juventus attack. The Argentines are in sublime form at the moment and Massimiliano Allegri will bank heavily on them.

The Juventus defence is also arguably the best in the world and while defending a two goal lead, the trio of Giorgio Chiellini, Andre Barzagli and Leonardo Bonucci will play a crucial role.

For Monaco, all eyes will be on French youngster Kylian Mbappe and veteran striker Radamel Falcao. It is up to the strikers now to make Monaco dream.

Here are 5 players who will play crucial part in tonight's encounter

Gonzalo Higuain (Image courtesy: Juventus Twitter handle) Gonzalo Higuain scored the all-important opening goal against AS Monaco in the first leg. The Argentine striker is in fine form at the moment and will play a crucial role in the second leg. Paulo Dybala (right) (Image courtesy: Juventus Twitter handle) Paulo Dybala has been in sublime form for Juventus this season. The Argentine youngster single-handedly guided Juventus to a comprehensive win over Barcelona in the quarter-final. Giorgio Chiellini (top) Giorgio Chiellini is the rock in Juventus' back line. The veteran centre-back will play a crucial role in tonight's match. Kylian Mbappe (Image courtesy: Kylian Mbappe Twitter handle) Kylian Mbappe is one of the best youngsters in world football. The new French sensation has been in sublime form and will play a crucial part in Monaco's second leg encounter. Radamel Falcao (Image courtesy: Monaco Twitter handle) Veteran Colombian striker Radamel Falcao will lead the Monaco strike line from the front. The experience of Falcao will come handy against Juventus.

