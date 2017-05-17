UCL Final: Real Madrid Vs Juventus - Three player battles

Bengaluru, May 17: On June 3, Principality Stadium in Cardiff will host the much-awaited UCL final and the two finalists Real Madrid and Juventus have already booked their places in the final having beaten Atletico Madrid and Monaco respectively in the semis.

No team has managed to retain their UCL crown since the competition got renamed and it will be a huge opportunity for Real Madrid to add another feather to their rich history.

On the other hand, Juventus will be keen to finish their excellent season on the highest note after winning the biggest trophy in Europe after a very long time.

Here are three key battles which could decide the crucial game

Dani Alves Vs Cristiano Ronaldo

Three-time Champions League winner with Barcelona, Dani Alves has the opportunity to clinch the biggest trophy in Europe yet again on his maiden season at Juventus. The Brazilian will be up against Cristiano Ronaldo on his flank who will be also eager to win his fourth Champions League title as well.

Alves and Ronaldo do not share the best relationship between them thanks to the El Classico rivalry and the two will once against colliding against each other at Cardiff.

Toni Kroos Vs Miralem Pjanic

Real Madrid and Juventus both are blessed with excellent midfielders and the governor generals of the two teams are Kroos and Pjanic respectively.

Kroos will compete against his Bosnian counterpart for the dominance in midfield and the winner of this battle will have a big say on the outcome of the game.

Sergio Ramos Vs Gonzalo Higuain

Higuain will be back against his former club Real Madrid in the biggest game in European football and will be keen to hurt his former employers back but Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos is not an easy defender to beat.

We have to wait and see if Higuain can turn around his luck in the finals because Juventus need him to fire if they want to get Champions League back at Turin.

OneIndia News