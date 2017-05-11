UCL: Final against Juventus will be special, says Zinedine Zidane

Madrid, May 11: Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has said the UEFA Champions League (UCL) final match against Juventus will be a special one. [Real Madrid edge past Atletico 4-2]

Despite their 1-2 defeat in the semi-final return leg to Atletico Madrid, Real booked their place in the final, which will be played on June 3 in Cardiff. [Alves sends Juventus to final]

A close range goal from Isco three minutes before the half-time was crucial as Real entered the summit clash on 4-2 aggregate after a brilliant start by their rivals on Wednesday.

For Atletico, Saul Niguez and Antoine Griezmann were the goal-scorers.

"It (the final) will be a special one because it's a club that also played a very important part in my career during my playing days and I see it as a club which has also given me a great deal.

"I'm now the coach of Real Madrid, the club of my life, and it'll be a special final," Zidane was quoted as saying by club's official website.

"They (Juventus) also deserved to get through and it'll be an excellent final. Making the final for a second successive year is down to everyone's hard work. We've still got three important league games left and then we'll start thinking about the final," he added.

The 44-year-old former French footballer also praised Atletico, who made a solid start in the match.

"Atlético made a very strong start, putting us under pressure and winning the second balls. They scored from a corner, in which we weren't as alert, and then from a penalty," Zidane said.

"We knew that we would have to dig in, but also that if we remained calm and patient we would get our chances," he added.

IANS