UCL: Cristiano Ronaldo wants Isco to start ahead of Gareth Bale in final

Madrid, May 18: Gareth Bale was one of the major stars of the show in the last couple of UCL finals Real Madrid had won but reports claim that the Welshman could miss this year’s final against Juventus with an injury.

It will be a special final for Bale as it is taking place in his hometown Cardiff and he is eager to make it at any cost.

However, it is believed that a host of Real Madrid stars want coach Zinedine Zidane to choose Isco in the starting XI ahead of Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo is among those few names.

Isco has been exceptional for Los Blancos in recent times and Ronaldo along with the likes of Casemiro, Fabio Coentrao and Pepe believes that Isco must start in the final regardless of being cleared fit after his last-minute fitness test.

Ronaldo believes that Isco offers more balance to the team with his composed game and he has also shown that he could play a decisive role with his goal against Atletico Madrid in the semis.

Bale, 27, suffered an injury against Barcelona last month and is not expected to play again in La Liga this season.

Earlier this week Zidane said: “We have to take it one day at a time. he is trained using the indoor facilities, but every day he gets better.

“We will see how he goes, but he’s not back in the group just yet and I can’t tell you when he’ll return. I hope he’s back soon.”

Bale has already missed as many as 27 games for Real Madrid this season but the Champions League holders have hardly suffered without him thanks to Isco who has managed to showcase his talent and earn Zidane’s trust.

The once world-record signing, Gareth Bale’s future is being talked about at the moment and such comments from his teammates will only encourage clubs like Manchester United and Chelsea to lure the Welsh wizard away from Santiago Bernabeu.

