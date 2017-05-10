UCL: Atletico Madrid Vs Real Madrid - 5 players to watch out for

Madrid, May 10: Real Madrid travel to Vicente Calderon to take on city rivals Atletico Madrid in the second leg of UEFA Champions League (UCL).

Zinedine Zidane's men have 3-goal cushion into this game. Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick in the first leg at Santiago Bernabeu to guide his team to a crushing defeat.

Atletico need to create a miracle tonight (May 10) in order to overturn the scoreline which seems a far fetched idea the moment considering Real's current form.

If Real Madrid reach the final it will be their third UCL final appearance in last 4 seasons.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos and Marcelo will play crucial roles in tonight semis clash, while Antoine Griezmann and Diego Godin will the key men for Atletico.

Here are the top 5 players to watch out for from Real Madrid Vs Atletico Madrid clash

Cristiano Ronaldo Cristiano Ronaldo, arguably the best player in the world proved his worth in the first leg when he scored a hat-trick. It was second consecutive hat-trick in the UCL this time. Ronaldo, as usual, will be the biggest threat for Atletico. Antoine Griezmann If Real Madrid have Cristiano Ronaldo, Atletico have Antoine Griezmann. All eyes will be on the French attacker as he is the only one who can inspire a miraculous comeback. Sergio Ramos (Image courtesy: Real Madrid Twitter handle) The wall in Real Madrid's defence, captain Sergio Ramos will play a crucial in the backline. He will be the key man to keep a check on Sergio Ramos. Diego Godin (Image courtesy: Atletico Madrid Twitter handle) Diego Godin has the toughest job on his hands tonight. The Uruguayan will be in charge of the Atletico Madrid backline. He will also have to keep a stern eye on Cristiano Ronaldo. Marcelo (top) Marcelo has been sublime form this season and is one of the best players in Real Madrid at the moment.

OneIndia News