U-17 World Cup: Delhi Stadium pitch handed over to FIFA

New Delhi, July 5: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium's Director of Infrastructure Sanjiv Baranwal on Wednesday (July 5) confirmed handing over of the stadium's pitch to world football's governing body FIFA for the forthcoming FIFA U-17 World Cup.

The capital will host six group stage and four Round of 16 matches during the tournament.

Sports Minister Vijay Goel, who conducted an inspection of the Nehru Stadium, said the stadium is still not fully ready.

"I'm happy with the pace of preparations and more than 90 percent of the work has been done," Goel told reporters.

The Sports Minister also asked the stadium authorities to provide a proper date for the handover of the entire stadium.

"I have asked the authorities to give a timeline to when can they provide me with the stadium, if we had to host the FIFA World Cup tomorrow, how much prepared we are," he said.

When asked about the best venue in the tournament, the Sports Minister said Kolkata.

"I have visited Kochi twice, I will say it is Kolkata. It is a new stadium and it is made with passion," Goel said.

IANS