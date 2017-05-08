Two Chelsea players to miss tie against Middlesbrough

London, May 8: Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has revealed that N'golo Kante and David Luiz could miss the crucial EPL tie against Middlesborough this week.

The Brazilian defender suffered an injury during their visit to Merseyside last weekend, where he had to be replaced by Nathan Ake in the centre of the defence.

Whereas, the PFA player of the year, N'golo Kante is currently sustaining a minor thigh muscle injury, which could rule him out of the tie.

"We are struggling with two situations - with David Luiz and N'Golo. I have two more days to make the best decision," Conte mentioned about the pair's injury concerns.

"[Kante] has a little muscular problem. Thigh. Not a great problem."

There were also some rumours regarding Belgian Keeper Thibaut Courtois's fitness after the Chelsea number one hurt his ankle in the win over Everton last match.

However, the Italian manager has rubbished all the reports and suggested that the 24-year old has been training with his teammates throughout the week and shouldn't face any problem guarding the goal.

"Thibaut trained today and also yesterday. I don't see any problems for him," Conte said.

Should the duo not available for the match, Conte could pair Cesc Fabregas and Nemanja Matic in the middle of the Chelsea midfield whereas academy youngster Nathan Ake could fill the void of David Luiz in the middle of the defence alongside Azpilicueta and Gary Cahill.

The Blues will welcome relegation threatened Middlesborough to Stamford Bridge to maintain their push for the Premier League title challenge and a win against the struggling Boro side will keep them seven points ahead of Spurs which will all but secure their title.

But, should Middlesborough suffer a defeat, it would seal their relegation to the Championship for next season.

