Two Arsenal stars set to sign contract extension

London, Jan 7: English Premier League giants Arsenal FC are all set to offer contract extensions to two of their star players Santi Cazorla and Per Mertesacker.

Santi Cazorla and Per Mertesacker are two of the most experienced players in the Gunners squad. Taken into consideration their expertise on the field, the club has decided to offer a contract renewal.

Santi Cazorla is one of the most underrated players of this generation. The midfielder has been at the club since 2012 and has been one of their most loyal servants.

A creative attacking midfielder, Cazorla has great versatility which makes him a utility player for the club.

Mertesacker too has been a great servant for the club who provides a much-needed stability in Arsenal defense alongside Laurent Koscielny.

Age has somewhat slowed him down and Arsenal had bought Shkodran Mustafi last summer, but the German veteran is still a great backup option for Arsene Wenger.

Speaking on extending the contracts of the two players, Arsene Wenger said: "We have an option on both of them and I think we will take it.

"The priority first is as football players but as well for their mental guidance.

"We need to have a balance between youth and experience and they are important in that as well."

Arsenal will take on Preston North End FC tonight, January 7 in an FA Cup third round clash.

OneIndia News