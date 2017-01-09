Twitterati hail Messi for saving Barcelona's blushes against Villarreal

Bengaluru, Jan 9: FC Barcelona managed to secure a point at least against Villarreal last night thanks to a late strike from star Lionel Messi.

The Argentine wizard scored from a free-kick in the 90th minute to save Barcelona's blushes against a much weaker Villarreal side.

Nicola Sansone scored the opening goal of the match in the 49th minute to give Villarreal the much-needed lead in the match.

Barcelona throughout the game played frustrating football and failed to break through the Villarreal defense.

It was an absolute below par performance by the Catalan stars except for Lionel Messi, who like always tried his best. It was his sheer genius that rescued Barcelona in the game.

The draw takes Barcelona down to the third position in the league table as Sevilla go past them with 36 points.

The Catalan giants' draw more or less confirmed the fate of the league which is now Real Madrid's to lose.

As Messi rescues Barcelona yet again, fans hail the Argentine for his heroics on Twitter.

Here are the Twitter reactions on Lionel Messi:

OneIndia News