Arsenal managerial target Thomas Tuchel clashes with Club CEO

Dortmund, May 8: Borussia Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel is one of the best young managers in Europe at the moment and is said to be among the top choices of Arsenal to replace their long-time servant Arsene Wenger in the backroom.

As per reports in Germany, Thomas Tuchel’s position at Borussia Dortmund is in jeopardy as the manager has clashed with the club CEO Joachim Watzke and the feud could end in Tuchel parting ways with the Black and Yellows brigade.

The feud started with Watzke not being happy with Tuchel’s remarks on UEFA after the team bus was bombed.

The quarter-final against Monaco was rescheduled on the very next day and Tuchel criticised UEFA for that claiming that his team felt impotent by that.

Watzke did not take this kindly at all as the club went in the bad books of UEFA which is undesired.

Watzke asked Tuchel this weekend to talk about the grievances and Tuchel flat out said that he did not want to discuss it this week as per German media.

This is not the first time Tuchel has clashed with the club officials. The former Mainz boss had a serious row with the chief scout of the club last year which came in public as well.

With the row with Watzke now, this might very well be the premature end of Tuchel era at Signal Iduna Park.

Well, that would be a very bad piece of news for the fans and the players as both of them love Tuchel very much especially the players who have been thankful to the young manager for trusting them to the core.

Watzke is also not happy with Dortmund’s domestic season and is apparently prepared to part ways with Tuchel unless the club finishes in top three.

So, taking everything into consideration, Arsenal might very well get their man Tuchel in the summer if they wish to replace Wenger.

