Tributes pour in on Twitter for Francesco Totti as he bids farewell to football

Rome, May 29: 'King of Rome' Francesco Totti played his final game of the season yesterday (May 28) as AS Roma defeated Genoa 3-1 in the last of the Serie A 2016/17.

Committed to his club AS Roma, the Italian warhorse spent 25 years. Debuting in 1993 as a 16-year-old kid, Totti became a phenom and a legend at the club.

At the age 41, the attacker finally decided to bring down the curtains on a brilliant and illustrious career.

Roma finished second in the league behind champions Juventus. It was an emotional affair at the Stadio Olimpico as fans bid farewell to their greatest hero.

Totti passed on the captain's armband to one of the youngsters of AS Roma as he stepped foot at his beloved stadium one last time.

AS the Italian retired from the game, tributes poured in from fellow footballers and fans across the globe.

