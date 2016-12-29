Trezeguet believes Di Maria threatened by Draxler's arrival at PSG

Paris, Dec 29: Former French football star David Trezeguet said that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)'s winger Angel Di Maria must exert the greatest effort to maintain his place in the capital club after the arrival of German Julian Draxler from Wolfsburg.

In an interview published on Wednesday by Le Parisien, Trezeguet said that no one is questioning the potential of the Argentine, but he has to do his best if he wants to keep his place after the arrival of Draxler.

The former Juventus striker, who retired in 2015 at the age of 37, also spoke about his countryman, Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane, reports Efe.

Trezeguet praised Zidane's success with Real Madrid as head coach and said that he never imagined that the former playmaker would accomplish so much in such a short period of time.

He said the coach knows the club really well and highlighted his closeness to the players.

Trezeguet, who has Argentinian origins, concluded by commenting on PSG coach Unai Emery, especially after some disappointing results in recent weeks.

He emphasised that the Spanish tactician won the Europa League with Sevilla three times, but the Champions League is a bigger challenge and needs more patience; however if bad results prevailed, his continuation in Paris will be at stake.

