Toure wants to see Manchester City to grow bigger than Manchester United

Bengaluru, Dec 21: Manchester City's experienced midfielder Yaya Toure has suggested that he wants to see his club outshining Manchester United's glory and become a bigger club than the Red Devils.

Yaya Toure joined Manchester City from FC Barcelona in 2010 when the Cityzens were slowly growing into the superpower in English football.

Speaking to reporters, the talismanic midfielder said: "I came to this club to make history. I want this club to change, I want this club to be bigger than United. I know it's going to be a lot of work, but that's my dream.

"I have been lucky to play at big clubs - Barcelona, Olympiacos. Those teams were always used to being champions.

"But City, it was something different, something changing and I am happy now. Every single year we are always involved in the title race.

"Even though we lost, and something changed or something was bad, the following year the owner put more money into the club and got better players to make it better. That's what I like, the challenge, I love a challenge.

"I want to make something very important. I already won two Premier League titles and I want more than that, another new story."

Yaya Toure is in his last year of his contract with Manchester City. The Ivory Coast international who is not particularly liked by City coach Pep Guardiola was ignored in the beginning of the season.

Toure's agent Dimitri Seluk had publicly attacked Guardiola which worsen things. But the midfielder letter apologised on behalf of Seluk and he was welcomed back into the things.

Yaya further added: "I feel 20 now. My role is to keep the team moving, win the ball, organise, talk to the players, I have the experience.

"We are a team that wants to play football but sometimes you have to tell the players to be careful, especially on the counter-attack.

"I belong on the field. But even if I'm not playing I want to be at the stadium to watch. I always want to progress.

"I will be fully prepared for any situation. I will give 100 per cent for this club, for these fans. These fans are the only ones who always sing my name, who give happiness to my family."