Fracesco Totti returns to Roma as club director

Rome, July 18: Newly retired Italian football legend Francesco Totti has returned to his boyhood club AS Roma as a director.

The 40-year-old spent his entire career with AS Roma - the club he supported from childhood, playing with them for 25 years before announcing his retirement earlier this year.

The former Italy international figured in 619 appearances for the former Seria A champions, scoring 250 goals.

"Francesco Totti is looking forward to bringing the same passion and determination he had as a player to his new role with AS Roma, as he begins work as a director for his boyhood club," AS Roma confirmed in a statement on Monday (July 17).

"Hopefully I can have a similar impact as I did on the pitch.”#ASRoma #Totti

The former star forward, who was also adept at playing as an attacking midfielder, will be seen operating alongside the likes of sporting director Monchi and coach Eusebio Di Francesco to try and serve the club in a new capacity.

During his time in an AS Roma jersey, Totti had won the Serie A league title once and had clinched the Copa Italia and the Supercoppa Italiana twice each.

IANS