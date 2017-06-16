Tottenham's Heung-Min Son's Pre-Season in doubt after surgery on broken right arm

Bengaluru, June 16: Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that their star attacker Son Heung-Min will undergo a surgery on his right forearm on Friday (June 16) after fracturing it while on international duty with South Korea and is now facing a race against time to be available for Tottenham’s pre-season preparations, which begin on July 3.

All leagues special site

Son suffered the injury in the 30th minutes of their World Cup qualification match against Qatar after landing awkwardly following an aerial challenge with opponent Mohammed Musa which ended in 3-2 defeat.

The extent of the injury was later diagnosed by his country's medical team and later the English club quoted on the matter saying the attacker needs an operation following further assessment and scans.

“The South Korea international sustained the injury after landing on his arm during his national team's World Cup qualifying match against Qatar in Doha on Tuesday, with further assessment and scans confirming that he has sustained a fracture.

“Son will continue to be monitored by our medical staff ahead of a return to action next season.”

Son has been in scintillating form recently, after scoring a total of 21 goals as well as six assists in all competitions for Spurs, including 14 in the Premier League. The attacker also won the Premier League Player of the Month for September and April and became the only player to win the award twice last season.

The news will surely come as a blow to Mauricio Pochettino but as it’s the offseason and the attacker will have plenty of time to heal before the new Premier League season starts in August, Son can presumably recover fully from this and back to his best with his fitness.

Mauricio Pochettino's side will go for pre-season training in a 10-day tour of America, with the first game on July 22, before beginning their Premier League campaign with a trip to Newcastle on August 12.

OneIndia News