Tottenham Hotspur leading the chase for Riyad Mahrez

London, May 10: After a fairy-tale last season where Leicester City stunned the whole world going all the way to win the EPL title, it has been a poor follow-up season for the Foxes.

Despite their resurgence in the second half of the season, they look nowhere close to the last campaign.

Riyad Mahrez, one of Leicester’s best players last season, has struggled to maintain his form this campaign and recent reports suggest that the Algerian wizard is looking for pastures in the summer and Spurs are believed to be leading the chase.

The Algeria international was a target for a number of top clubs last year after helping the Foxes to their shock title win and being named PFA Player of the Year in the process. However, he stayed loyal to the Foxes and did not even move in January as the team were struggling at that point.

The 26-year-old is recently enjoying his game and is looking to finish the season strongly having already asked the management to look for replacements for him.

Leicester value the 26-year-old winger at around £30million, and are in a strong negotiating position having only tied him down to a new contract back in August.

However, for a player of Mahrez’s calibre who has plenty of years left at his peak, the value does not seem that high.

Spurs are believed to be the frontrunners for Mahrez as they look to replace Erik Lamela who has struggled the whole season with injuries.

Chelsea, Arsenal, Marseille and Barcelona are also keen on the star winger but right now it is Pochettino who is on the driver’s seat.

Spurs narrowly missed out on the Premier League title last season and despite a strong late push for the title this season, they have to settle for being the runners-up only which means that Pochettino will be desperate to find that extra bit of firepower next season and Mahrez could definitely prove to be that special charm.

OneIndia News